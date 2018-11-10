Prince Charles: A King in Waiting

Prince Charles, the longest waiting heir in history, turns 70.

As Charles, Prince of Wales, approaches another milestone birthday, people ask themselves the same question: "Will he ever become King of England?" which is usually followed by: "Will Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ever become Queen of England?" There was a time when this would have been unthinkable, but now the people of Great Britain are mellowing towards the duchess. However, will Queen Elizabeth II ever stand down and make way for her son to become king? If she keeps the promise that she made in 1947, to serve until her death, she will never give up the throne.