The Story of Brexit . . . Part Two

It is hard to believe that the word Brexit has been around since 2012, no wonder that people are getting fed up with hearing it.

The Oxford English Dictionary awarded Peter Wilding, the founder and director of the British Influence think tank, the honour of inventing the word Brexit, when he coined the phrase. He wrote about Brexit in May 2012, eight months before the then prime minister, David Cameron, had announced that he would be holding a referendum. Since then, Brexit, Britain (Br) leaving (exit) the European Union has been googled billions of times. However, it seems to me that we are non the wiser as to what will happen on 29 March, 2019 (the day Britain should leave) than we were then.

