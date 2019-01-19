The Story of Brexit . . . Part One

With only 69 more days to go until Brexit, Britain is in more of a mess than ever?

My telephone didn't stop ringing last Tuesday evening with my Austrian friends asking me - the only British person they know - "What on earth is going on?" They were all watching the news, coming live from the House of Commons, to see if the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, could win the backing of members of parliament for the final deal on Brexit. Many people were shocked when she suffered the largest Commons defeat in British history. She explained to MPs that her deal was the only deal possible - to make sure that parliament could fulfil the wish of the British people and that Britain could leave the European Union on 29 March, 2019. In all, 202 MPs voted in favour of Mrs May's deal, but a whopping 432 voted against it. Her deal was rejected by a majority of 230 with more than a third of her own Conservative Party voting against her. The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, tabled a motion of no confidence in her government and it is now back to the drawing board.