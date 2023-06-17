A Creature Like No Other

Unbeknownst to many, the platypus has a grippingly suspenseful history of desire and tragedy.

An idea for this column occasionally catches my imagination but is so preposterous that I reject it and move on to something else. However, once in a blue moon, that idea will not accept rejection. Instead, it hovers around like a pesky fly until it finally gains the upper hand and appears in the newspaper after all. Such was the case with this week's topic - the platypus!Unbeknownst to many, the platypus has a most suspenseful history of desire and ...