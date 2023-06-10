Slinky But Not Stinky

The S-Link project means change. Something the aging population of Salzburg is not so keen about.

So the election has come and gone. What was expected to happen happened and I am holding my breath to see what kind of politics comes about. I should not really care, because as a foreigner I am not allowed to vote, but since I have lived here for over twenty-seven years and pay my taxes here, I do care about this lovely city and region, so it rankles me that I have no say in the matter of who ...