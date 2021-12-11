Immobilien

Karriere

A Natural Christmas?

Seasonal decoration renewed

Autorenbild

At the start of December, I dragged my old artificial Christmas tree down from the attic and plugged it in. Instantly, it glowed with light after twelve dusty months packed away. At least I wouldn't have to buy new bulbs this year. Next, I dug out my collection of odd Christmas baubles: a crystal stag, wax-faced angels with crumpled golden paper wings and crooked haloes, tiny carved wooden skiers, ice-skaters and red toboggans. The glass spheres had dulled, needing a ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 11.12.2021 um 12:03 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/a-natural-christmas-113755534

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen