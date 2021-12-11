A Natural Christmas?

Seasonal decoration renewed

At the start of December, I dragged my old artificial Christmas tree down from the attic and plugged it in. Instantly, it glowed with light after twelve dusty months packed away. At least I wouldn't have to buy new bulbs this year. Next, I dug out my collection of odd Christmas baubles: a crystal stag, wax-faced angels with crumpled golden paper wings and crooked haloes, tiny carved wooden skiers, ice-skaters and red toboggans. The glass spheres had dulled, needing a ...