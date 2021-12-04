Who is to blame for the latest lockdown?

I am sitting down to write this column five minutes after a new lockdown was announced for Salzburg, Upper Austria and, subsequently, for all of Austria. Like many of you I am weary of the hollow words coming out of politicians' mouths. Unlike them, anyone with a bit of grey matter in his/her head saw this coming ages ago and is not "surprised”. Virologists and doctors have been red-flagging a new wave since summer, but our leading politicians are more ...