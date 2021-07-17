Agony at Hintersee

Forget the Mary of the Stony Alps and think of the Stony Lake "Behind".

One might think that, being born in the Mediterranean, I should be used to high temperatures but, really, none of us is. We southerners have just come up with strategies to deal with it like keeping windows open at night and closing them and the curtains during the day, wearing next to nothing or avoiding strenuous activities between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. Nowadays we all have air conditioners and, if that does not help, we just sit all day ...