Bruised and battered? No, just the latest coalition in Salzburg. All we can do is wait and see …

So, the federal state of Salzburg has joined Upper Austria and Lower Austria in the black and blue club. Before I continue, let me just say that, as a foreigner and someone involved in the arts, I am no great fan of the Blues. In fact, I do not agree with most (if not all) of their ideas, but I believe in democracy and the two parties did garner most of the valid votes and together they have a comfortable ...