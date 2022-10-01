Christopher Columbus Revisited

Deliberating on the legacy of Columbus and how or if he should be recognized at all.

My sister was born on Columbus Day - October 12th. This was a good omen - as in those days, Christopher Columbus (CC) was exalted as an Italian explorer of extraordinary courage. He had landed coincidentally in the Bahamas on Oct.12th, 1492, while looking for a short-cut to China and India - the fabled lands of silks and spices. CC was portrayed as a hero of mythological proportions - he was amazingly clever, supposedly believing the earth was round when ...