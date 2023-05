Royal pageantry always fascinates us - today's ceremonies and festivities all the more.

Not only in Britain but also worldwide, the coronation of Charles III as King and his wife, Camilla, as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms has aroused great media and public interest.

In order to become king, a monarch doesn't have to be crowned. Edward VII reigned without a coronation as did Edward VIII, who reigned for 325 days before he abdicated. The youngest British monarch was Mary, Queen of Scots, who became queen aged ...