Eurovision Woes

Beside politics the Eurovision Song Contest is the most divisive element in Maltese society. It's literally all a song and dance act!

If you go on holiday to Malta, do not mention politics or the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) unless you are in a particularly masochistic mood and want to be harangued by outraged Maltese citizens. Political affiliation to one of the two major parties leads to stereotypical reactions. You are either a thug or a snob, a criminal or a saint. As elections are won by a few thousand votes with record breaking voter turnout, you quickly begin to understand the ...