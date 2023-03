Have you ever come in contact with an object which might look good on paper but just does not work? There are several examples in Salzburg.

You may think I am going to write about that monstrosity in the previous Dr.-Franz-Rehrl-Platz, but enough people have written about that, so I am not going toflog a dead horse. No, my latest reason for being annoyed are a couple of small things which some of you may or may not come into contact with every day.

Let us start with something innocuous. Have you bought a Tetra Pak of milk lately? Well, someone in the packaging ...