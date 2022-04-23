Drama, Baby, Drama!

Cultural events are still suffering consequences of the Corona virus. Time to liven things up a bit!

How many people can pinpoint exactly the moment when they became obsessed with something? I do! It was the moment when Sister Annamarie stopped at my desk in first class and in her gruff voice said: "Darmanin, you can play the donkey in the nativity play!". That is the exact moment when I fell in love with the theatre. It was admittedly a very minor role and I only got it because out of all the class I could bray ...