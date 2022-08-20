Echoes of a Neolithic Past

On your next UK trip, do visit some impressive 5000-year-old monuments!



English Column SN

In most travel guides to Great Britain, you will find quotes urging you to visit Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. This breathtaking prehistoric monument is an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site consisting of an outer ring of vertical, standing stones, topped by connecting horizontal lintel stones. Inside is a ring of slightly less tall bluestones. Why do Stonehenge and the more than 1300 stone circles scattered across Britain, Ireland and nearby Brittany continue to fascinate us today? What is ...