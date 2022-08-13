Pick Up the Poop!

Dog owners need to become more disciplined. Leaving poop around can lead to something more serious than odious smells.

Ever since becoming dog owners ourselves (yes, Meggy is doing fine, thank you!), I have become more conscious of the fact that a lot of dog owners are negligent or just plain lazy when it comes to picking up their dogs' excrement! Needless to say that this is highly irresponsible. I mean, off we go for our morning walk and after a few minutes I have to start pulling Meggy away from other dogs' poop! I have a suspicion who ...