Stadiums have been the talk of the town as of late. Operation Overload came in the wake of the FIFA World Cup. 8 stadiums around Doha, Qatar. All but one built in preparation for the aforementioned event. Each facility got its share of the excitement - 64 matches in total, plus opening and closing ceremonies. Lusail Iconic Stadium had the highest capacity (80,000 spectators) but is already being downsized to house athletic and education facilities, a health clinic, shops, cafés ...
Twenty Years Have Gone so Fast!
Let's journey back in time from the Lusail Iconic to the Red Bull Arena, ending at Yankee Stadium!