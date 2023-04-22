Twenty Years Have Gone so Fast!

Let's journey back in time from the Lusail Iconic to the Red Bull Arena, ending at Yankee Stadium!

Stadiums have been the talk of the town as of late. Operation Overload came in the wake of the FIFA World Cup. 8 stadiums around Doha, Qatar. All but one built in preparation for the aforementioned event. Each facility got its share of the excitement - 64 matches in total, plus opening and closing ceremonies. Lusail Iconic Stadium had the highest capacity (80,000 spectators) but is already being downsized to house athletic and education facilities, a health clinic, shops, cafés ...