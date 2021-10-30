All eyes on the Webb Space Telescope

Today's column won't provide you - dear reader - with a load of technological terms, nor make you more knowledgeable in astronomy. But there is an event happening tomorrow (hopefully, although there can always be last-minute, heartbreaking glitches) that will revolutionize how each and every one of us looks at the stars!

What is huge, magnificent and golden? It's the awesome James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), being launched from near the earth's equator tomorrow. For geography buffs, the ...