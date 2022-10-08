In Liz We Truss

Is the third British female prime minister's term over before it has even properly begun? The Tories are in a mess and they know it.

The title above refers to the slogan Liz Truss used in her campaign to become the newest prime minister of Great Britain. That trust which the conservative delegates put in her is slowly coming back, like a boomerang, to slap all those who voted for her hard in the face. Forced to take a back seat after the Queen's sudden demise, she came out with a fiscal plan which saw tax cuts for the rich and, simultaneously, a 150-billion-pound plan ...