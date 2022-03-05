Is British Tea "cool”?

"Everything stops for tea," sang Jack Buchanan in 1935. But has tea, that old standby, now seen its day?

As I wrote in the SN in 2019, the British do love a cup of tea, their traditional "cuppa”. But multinational firm Unilever recently sold its top, historic tea brands, Lipton, PG Tips and Brooke Bond. Is black tea, brewed in a warmed teapot and served with milk, now a quaint relic, old-fashioned and a bit dull?

Coffee is taking over in a big way, as shown by the countless take-away chains in most UK towns. Ordering is ...