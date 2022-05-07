Money Makes the World Go Round

Corruption in Austria is rife because the legal parameters encourage it. Time to make a clean sweep and start anew.

It seems not a week goes by that we do not hear of another scandal involving our dear politicians. The latest, in Vorarlberg, is another not so pretty feather in the ÖVP's hat. The ÖVP there has allegedly been pressuring businessmen to advertise in a business magazine with close ties to an organisation affiliated with the party. Very much in the style of the Mafia in the early days in New York, when gangs used to threaten honest shopkeepers and ...