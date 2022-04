Be warned - being a good guest is not a piece of cake.

"I wish you would come here sometime. We ought to know where and how our friends live. Then we can imagine what's going on. Otherwise they disappear into a void until we see them again,” wrote friend Paddy on his last Christmas card. I took him at his word and I travelled back to my Anglo-Saxon roots for a change of scene.

To date I have had little experience of being a house guest, beyond the odd overnight ...