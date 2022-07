Remember road maps, getting lost, asking the way?

My friend Rosie calls for me in her new car, tells me to hold the road map open on my knees and off we set to a summer lunch party at an old manor house in Buckinghamshire. In spite of the map, we get lost several times. To me, Rosie seems to be driving round and round various villages, all called Chalfont.

I try to reassure her that other guests might be late too, that we still have ...