Immobilien

Karriere

No Need For Speed Or Tempers!

Keep calm when going by car, by bike or on foot!

Autorenbild

First things first: I used to ride a bike, but, due to medical reasons, I cannot anymore so I have become a car driver. My better half though is a cyclist through and through. Still, there is no conflict in our house. The seemingly continuous argument pitching cyclists against motorists is ridiculous because, quite frankly, there are bad apples on both sides!

When studying readers' letters in the SN, one would think all cyclists are a menace to ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 31.07.2021 um 12:08 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/no-need-for-speed-or-tempers-107221174

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen