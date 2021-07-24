Immobilien

Karriere

Swanning Along …

Not my swansong, I hope!

Autorenbild

A sheltered pond near us is a favourite with swans. As we can see the shining water from our kitchen window, by late spring we are on the look-out, impatiently awaiting their return. And then, all of a sudden, they are back, bringing beauty and majesty with them. Magnificent birds which inspired authors, (Hans Christian Andersen "The ugly duckling”), composers (Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake”) and painters (Sir Stanley Spencer "Swan Upping at Cookham”). Spencer's picture at the Tate Gallery, London, shows ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,90 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 24.07.2021 um 12:06 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/swanning-along-106860103

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen