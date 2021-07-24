Swanning Along …

Not my swansong, I hope!

A sheltered pond near us is a favourite with swans. As we can see the shining water from our kitchen window, by late spring we are on the look-out, impatiently awaiting their return. And then, all of a sudden, they are back, bringing beauty and majesty with them. Magnificent birds which inspired authors, (Hans Christian Andersen "The ugly duckling”), composers (Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake”) and painters (Sir Stanley Spencer "Swan Upping at Cookham”). Spencer's picture at the Tate Gallery, London, shows ...