Our Feathered Friends

Birdwatching from my window is a daily joy for me!

When I was a child in London, I was aware of only four types of bird. Pigeons, which we called "flying rats” as they were said to spread nasty diseases. I liked sparrows, those cheeky little birds, real Cockney creatures, because their antics were so funny. Flocks of starlings whose "visiting cards” (droppings) all over London's main tourist attractions had Westminster City Council introduce a simple prevention strategy. They painted a sticky substance onto the starlings' favourite resting places. And ...