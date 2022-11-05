Running Round in Circles (2)

How a gynaecologist and an optician helped me get my Austrian driving licence …

As I told you fourteen days ago, getting my Maltese driving licence converted into an Austrian one was not easy. I had just reached the point in my story where I landed in the waiting room of a gynaecologist full of wary pregnant women who stared at me as if Quasimodo had just entered to have his hump checked by the doctor. Fortunately for me this did not last long as the doctor showed up and greeted me quite loudly ...