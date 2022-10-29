What Is the Gilgamesh Project?

Saints, Souls and Science have us thinking about longevity. Can we match tortoises and whales?

Not for everyone, naturally, but for some, this will be an extended weekend, due to the Monday "Fenstertag”. In spite of my best efforts, I have never been able to translate this unique Austrian word properly. Bridge day? Straddle day? Good grief - it all sounds extremely clumsy. After spending what I hope will be a relaxing but simultaneously enriching, crispy fall weekend (not grey, gloomy and damp as is often the case at this time of year), we will ...