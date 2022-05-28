The Platinum Queen

A jubilee to celebrate 70 glorious years - a national treasure.

Ever since I can remember, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne of the United Kingdom, Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith, as titular head of the Church of England. When she acceded in February 1952, Elizabeth Windsor was just 25 years old, a young wife and mother who enjoyed dancing Scottish reels at balls, riding and long walks with her pet corgis.

Today, her royal cipher EIIR (standing for Elizabeth Regina) ...