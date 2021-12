Red lorries, yellow lorries and Betty Botta can help your diction.

Ever felt as if your tongue was stuck to the roof of your mouth when trying to speak a foreign language? Don't feel bad. It happens to all of us. Every language has its pitfalls. For example, before the conversion to the Euro the real worth of Italy's Lira was so low that a normal sum of money would amount to tens of thousands of Liras at the exchange. How the quiz masters on Italy's television stations used to get ...