Too Much Talk and No Action

As glaciers melt, forests burn and rivers dry up, we are still debating climate change. It is high time that we act more and talk less.

The news this summer has been ominous. No, I am not talking about the war in the Ukraine. That is bad enough. I am more concerned about the drought which has hit most of Europe. Daily reports have been coming in this summer of record temperatures and the lowest rate of rainfall ever. The sea around my home island of Malta reached the 30 °C mark in June instead of in August creating ideal conditions for swarms of jellyfish. The ...