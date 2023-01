Madame Wag Wag is slowly realizing that this is her forever home. About time I say!

Well, it is rather hard to believe, but Meggy has been with us now for almost two years and what a lot of joy she has brought to this household! When we first got her, she had a lot of issues as she was a stray, but we have overcome most of them over time. Some of them were serious, others not and some persist to this very day.

At first, Meggy had a digestive and an eye ...