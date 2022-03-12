Undesirable Wildlife

There seems to be no space in Austria for bears, wolves and now otters. Bugs and birds are welcome though!

Let us start with something gruesome.Occasionally, we hear of men, women or children being attacked or even killed by a crocodile in Egypt or Sudan. A terrible fate indeed, but does the Egyptian government plan on exterminating all crocodiles from the Nile? No. South Africa and Australia are often in the news because of great white sharks attacking surfers and swimmers. Do the governments of both countries plan to exterminate all great whites? Again no. Partly because the crocodiles and ...