Während der Schnee in Österreich am Samstag kaum an Fußball denken ließ und eine gesamte Bundesliga-Runde abgesagt werden musste, werden ab 18 Uhr in der Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg die Weichen für die Europameisterschaft im nächsten Sommer gestellt. Verfolgen Sie die Auslosung der Gruppenphase der EM-Endrunde in Deutschland, die am 14. Juni in München eröffnet und am 14. Juli in Berlin mit dem Finale ihren krönenden Abschluss finden wird, hier live!
EM-Auslosung LIVE: Wer sind die ÖFB-Gegner in Deutschland?
Wunschgruppe? Hammergruppe? Am Samstag entscheidet sich in Hamburg, welche drei Teams Österreichs Fußball-Nationalmannschaft im nächsten Sommer bei der Europameisterschaft in Deutschland fordert.
Den Play-off-Sieger A ermitteln im März 2024 in einem Turnier mit Halbfinale und Endspiel Polen, Wales, Finnland und Estland. Als Play-off-Sieger B sind Israel, Bosnien-Herzegowina, Island und die Ukraine noch im Rennen. Aus Play-off-Pfad C sind Georgien, Griechenland, Kasachstan und Luxemburg die Kandidaten.