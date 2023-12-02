EM-Auslosung LIVE: Wer sind die ÖFB-Gegner in Deutschland?

Wunschgruppe? Hammergruppe? Am Samstag entscheidet sich in Hamburg, welche drei Teams Österreichs Fußball-Nationalmannschaft im nächsten Sommer bei der Europameisterschaft in Deutschland fordert.

Während der Schnee in Österreich am Samstag kaum an Fußball denken ließ und eine gesamte Bundesliga-Runde abgesagt werden musste, werden ab 18 Uhr in der Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg die Weichen für die Europameisterschaft im nächsten Sommer gestellt. Verfolgen Sie die Auslosung der Gruppenphase der EM-Endrunde in Deutschland, die am 14. Juni in München eröffnet und am 14. Juli in Berlin mit dem Finale ihren krönenden Abschluss finden wird, hier live!