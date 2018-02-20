immo-logo

Es riascht si wos in Mary Alp on the Stony Sea

Friara homs zu de Oima, oiso zu de Bewohner vo Maria Alm, oafoch d'Oima gsougt. But it seems, a change is gonna happen.

Autorenbild
Wei der Bua vom Hotelier Sepp hoaßt, hot a Werbemensch aus da Stod &#8222;exSEPPtional&#8220; gschriebn. Hund sands scho, di Stodinga, und very creative! SN/heinz bayer
Wei der Bua vom Hotelier Sepp hoaßt, hot a Werbemensch aus da Stod „exSEPPtional“ gschriebn. Hund sands scho, di Stodinga, und very creative!

Generations of the Aborigines from Mary Alp on the Stony Sea (Maria Alm am Steinernen Meer) have spoken in a very local slang. Des hoaßt: Seit oiwei eigentlich scho homb die Eingeborenen a da Oim Pinzgarisch gredt. Wia mia ondan Pinzgaua hoit a. But now, they try to switch their language from the real original Pinzgarisch into English. Oh my Blessed Virgin Mary, they really gonna do it! Heilige Maria, se tan des echt!

Für Sie empfohlen